Venture back in time with a visit to Middleton Place

Step back in time with a visit to Middleton Place, located off Highway 61 in West Ashley just a few minutes from Summerville. Imagining all the changes that life has experienced since Middleton Place began back in 1741 is astonishing.
The history at Middleton Place is vast and you can become lost in its depth. There are the stories of the Middleton family of course (who developed the beautiful gardens we still enjoy today), the enslaved Africans and African Americans who, with their bare hands, gave considerably to the land that Middleton Place calls home.
Middleton Place’s history spans a vast amount of time, from Colonial days through the Revolution, the early Republic, the Civil War – all the way to its current use as an educational attraction in Charleston.
Not only can people learn from the gardens, winding along paths that pass trees almost 1,000 years old and its historic native flowers and plants preserved by the incredible staff and volunteers of Middleton Place, but people can also enjoy the stable yards, where history truly comes to life.
It is in the stable yards, that visitors can learn about the many animals Middleton Place cares for, as they would have in the 18th and 19th century.
Watch a true blacksmith at work, witness pottery being made before your very eyes and see how carpentry was utilized way back in the past. You can even watch how clothes were made in their textile shop.
Tending to livestock was a big part of life in the early days of Middleton Place and with the wide array of animal species, learning about their purposes back then to make a farm successful is essential in learning about the reality of the early Charleston way-of-life.
Bring the children to this historic gem. Stroll the contoured gardens. Meet the animals and take them back in time to when life may have seemed simpler, yet more complex in the daily tasks that today, we may take for granted.
Teaching children about how life was in the past is essential to teaching them how life can be for the future.
The website explains it best, “When we stand on the same land as generations of the enslaved and the free, take in its exquisite beauty and its inherent brutality, we understand that the stories of Middleton Place are American stories. Black stories. White stories. Essential, life-changing human stories. Keeping those stories alive inspires our imagination, understanding, and empathy – and in so doing, they lead us all, together, to the next chapter, and the next.”
Special events coming up at Middleton Place include:
Tangled Up in Blue: Indigo in South Carolina
July 24 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Indigo, a plant that produces a blue dye, was an important part of South Carolina’s 18th century economy. This program will emphasize the many roles that enslaved people performed in the cultivating and processing of this crop. In addition, guests will have the opportunity to use an indigo vat to create their own blue-dyed piece of fabric.
The History & Cultivation of Carolina Gold Rice
July 31 | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rice dominated the Low Country’s economy for almost 200 years, influencing almost every aspect of life in the region from the early 18th century to the early 20th century. This program will discuss the grains cultivation, historical and cultural legacy, as well as the expertise of enslaved Africans and African Americans in the production of Carolina Gold.
