Tips for packing their lunch with love

Do you struggle with what to pack in your child’s school lunch? You are certainly not alone! Luckily, this year, tri-county public schools offer free lunch to students, but maybe you want to mix it up sometimes and maybe your children do too. On those days, you don’t have to fill their lunchbox with snacks. Check out these suggestions on how to make your child’s lunch delicious (and healthy too)!
Do you have a PB&J fan? Assuming your child does not have nut allergy, peanut butter and jelly is popular for a reason – it’s easy and tasty! Here’s a fun twist on an old classic – flatten out the bread with a rolling pin and spread the peanut butter (opt for no sugar added) and jelly (go for the naturally sweetened versions) and then roll them up like a sushi roll. Serve with fruit and crackers.
Design your own “lunchable.” Easy, right? Just make sure you have a meat or two in there. Try lunchmeat and/or sausage. Throw in some crackers and cheese and voilá! You have yourself a “lunchable.” Add pretzels, assorted fruits and veggies and maybe even popcorn.
With the right containers, you can pack your kids’ lunch with salsa and baked tortilla chips or cucumbers and other veggies with ranch dip. Hummus is even better since it is typically slightly thicker, which means less likely to spill everywhere.
If you are wanting to think even further outside the box, try a meal delivery service. These three offer healthy meals that are delivered directly to your door.
Yumble is a boxed delivery service that is a guaranteed win-win. Kids can choose from their menu and parents are guaranteed healthy food without the hassle of creating it. Order the chicken and broccoli, cheesy quesadillas or a sweet potato cantina bowl.
Lillie Fuel is another one and it’s locally owned by moms. The meals are healthy and focus on developing a love for food in children, all while making the meal options healthy. Check out their Mac N Cheese cups or even their salisbury steak TV dinner.
Little Spoon is a meal delivery service that provides lunches planned out by the week, but parents can cancel or skip at any time. Kids and parents can choose their meals here too. Try the roasted turkey, chicken pot stickers or spinach and cheese ravioli.
Fit & Fresh Charleston – Local and fresh made-to-order at Fit & Fresh Charleston. This delivery service prepares cooked meals like bento boxes, salads/wraps, casseroles, snacks, treats, and more. Pick from a number of meal delivery plans on their website.
Other tips:
- For an ice pack, use a container of yogurt or freeze a bottle of water.
- Clean out the lunch containers often to get rid of bacteria.
- Pack a small container of hand sanitizer in the lunchbox.
A hungry child is a poor performing child and it will reflect on their grades. Whether you are choosing a free lunch from school or a home-made lunch, make sure every day is special.