The truth about sunscreen and sun protection

There are certain nuggets of advice that we, as parents, always remember. Most pieces of advice are flung at us like our kids throwing sand at the beach, but some of that sand just might stick.
A piece of advice that stuck with me came from our pediatrician. It was at one to the many well-baby checkups for my son. I’ll never forget when the doctor told me to make sure I protect my baby from the sun. “Of course,” I thought. But he went on, “One of the saddest things I ever saw was a small baby who was sunburnt. It really was so unnecessary too. It is easily prevented.”
I just remember imaging a poor little baby sunburnt and that did it for me. My babies would be lathered up in sunscreen and protected with the best clothes and bathing suits I could find. That nugget of advice was enough for me to take it serious.
But where do we as parents begin with the millions of products out there that tout that they are the best protection from the sun’s harmful rays?
First, let’s define “harmful rays.”
UVB cannot penetrate beyond the superficial skin layers and is responsible for delayed tanning and burning with blister formation. It is also what is believed to be most responsible for enhanced skin aging and promoting the development of skin cancer.
UVA penetrates deeper and is responsible for the immediate tanning effect. It also contributes to skin cancer and aging, but is less intense than UVB. UVA stays relatively constant throughout the year, and also exceeds the amount of UVB rays in both summer and winter.
Catherine Snead, a pediatric nurse practitioner with Coastal Pediatric Associates, broke down the way different sunscreens work to block the sun’s rays.
“There are two types of sunscreens readily available for use. Mineral sunscreens, which contain ingredients like zinc oxide or titanium dioxide, provide a physical barrier by sitting on the surface of the skin and deflecting UV rays away from the skin,” Snead said.
Sunscreen that has both of those ingredients, but zinc oxide (in the 5 to 10% range) is more important than titanium dioxide. The higher the percentage of zinc (greater than 20%), the heavier the cream and the better of a barrier it will be.
“Chemical sunscreens contain ingredients such as oxybenzone, avobenzone, or homosalate that sink into the skin's pores and absorb and react with UV rays. Broad-spectrum sunscreens that block both UVA and UVB rays should be selected. SPF of 15 to 30 or higher is recommended.”
“Chemical” means that these sunscreens don’t provide the best barrier and have to be reapplied at least every four hours or after getting wet. Chemical sunscreens do not contain the “screen” of zinc oxide or titanium dioxide.
Not all chemical sunscreens will block both UVA and UVB rays, most just block UVB rays. You need the chemical avobenzone to block UVA rays in a sunscreen.
When applying sunscreen, Snead said, “Aim for approximately one ounce of sunscreen for the body and an additional amount for the face. One to two ounces can be visualized as a shot glass or 4 tablespoons.” She also said that sprays should be either sprayed on the hands and applied or sprayed on the body and rubbed in.
As for babies, Snead said that really they should stay out of the sun completely.
“Babies under age 6 months have highly sensitive skin and should stay out of the sun. Heavy shading and sun-protective clothing are the best way to safeguard the youngest members of the family. A helpful hint for squirmy babies over 6 months and toddlers too are sunscreen sticks, which can be rubbed onto faces without drips,” she recommended.
Reapplication is also key. Snead added that sunscreen should be reapplied every two hours, especially if swimming or sweating.
Snead is also a fan of sun protection clothing.
“UPF swimwear hit the markets several years ago and has become increasingly popular over the last few years, offering more selection and styles. Hats, shirts, and swimsuits are now all available at stores and online. UPF stands for Ultraviolet Protection Factor and indicates the UV protection of the fabric. A UPF 50 fabric blocks 98% of the sun’s rays from penetrating the skin. Helpful tips for selecting UPF swimwear include purchasing fabric that has a tighter weave, choosing a looser rather than snug form-fitting style, and opting for a darker color. When purchasing UPF swimwear, look for the Skin Cancer Foundation’s seal of recommendation.”
If you're out and about and forget your sunscreen, City of Charleston has sunscreen dispensers in various parks and public spaces throughout the city, including Brittlebank and Hampton Parks, White Point Gardens, and the Ravenel Bridge pedestrian walkway, and many more.
The dispensers are free to use and filled with Sport SPF 30 sunscreen which is dispensed in measured doses and is free to use. Keep an eye out for them and be sure to protect your skin while you’re out enjoying the sun in our beautiful city!