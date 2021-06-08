The not-so lazy days of summer: Give your kids this list of chores

As summer begins for children all across the country, parents are left with the daunting tasks of trying to keep their kids busy. Now that your children have more time on their hands, why not get them to chip in more around the house? Summer is the perfect time to start instilling chore regiments.
There will be a learning curve, but give your kids credit – they aren’t as helpless as we often think.
Be patient when assigning chores and leave room for the learning process. Once they get the hang of it, make it a routine part of their lives.
Have them watch you do the task first and then have them do it while you watch. Later, have them do it independently and you can provide feedback.
Pitching in around the house teaches responsibility and important life skills. Cleaning, organizing and cooking are all things they will have to do for themselves one day. Chores teach good work ethic as well. Putting a chore ahead of playtime teaches that responsibilities come first.
Not to mention, teaching chores is a win-win. Parents can spend hours doing laundry. Why not have your children pitch in and help to free up some time for yourself? Have them fold and put away their own clothes!
Here is a list of chores that children can start doing — some of these can be done as young as 3 years old!
Outdoor Chores:
Weed the garden.
Water the plants.
Rake leaves, pick up sticks and put them in piles.
Wash the car. They will need help with the interior, but they can certainly handle the outside of it.
Chores in the Kitchen:
Cooking – scrub potatoes and wash salad greens.
Sort silverware.
Set the table.
Help put groceries away.
Chores Around the House:
Dust and wipe surfaces.
Fold clothes and put them away.
Move clothes from the washer to the dryer.
Sort socks.
Put toys away and cleaning up their space.
Make their own bed.
Straighten up their room.
Wipe the sink, counters and toilet in the bathroom with household cleaner.
Empty the bathroom trashcans.
Chores To Do for the Household Pet:
Feed the pet.
Brush the pet’s coat.
Take the pet outside if needed.
What More Can Older Kids Do?
Sweep and vacuum the house.
Clear the table and load the dishwasher.
Sort clothes for the washing machine.
Take out the trash and put recycling and cans to the curb.
Mow the lawn.
Make a Chart:
Make a chore list and post it on the refrigerator or in another common area. This list might be more for you to remember to ask your children to do certain chores. Eventually they will start looking at the list (hopefully) and taking the initiative to get the work done on their own.
Review the list every time one of your kids complains of being bored, wants extra pocket money or when they start acting up.
“If you’ve got time to lean, you’ve got time to clean.” – motto of Ray Kroc, the founder of McDonald’s.
Now get to work!