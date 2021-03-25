The Angel Oak – A Living Historic Landmark

Once there was a tree…..
If you’ve ever read the children’s book, The Giving Tree by Shel Silverstein, you will appreciate an iconic historic landmark that we have right here in the Charleston area – Johns Island to be exact. The Angel Oak, estimated at 400 to 500 years old stands at a stately 66.5 feet tall and measures 28 feet in circumference.
Need some shade? You’ll get 17,200 square feet of it under its umbrella of branches – many that touch the ground. One of the branches measures 187 feet from tip to tip!
Technically, the Angel Oak is a southern live oak. Located on Johns Island at Angel Oak Park, seeing the tree is free and is a must, especially for those passing by on their way to Kiawah or Seabrook Islands.
It resides on land that was a part of Abraham Waight’s 1717 land grant, which is now owned by the city of Charleston. There are ghost stories that tell of “angels” appearing around the tree, but that is not how it got its name. It derives its name from the estate of Justus and Martha Waight Tucker Angel. The Angel family owned the land for four generations. The city acquired the property in 1991.
One can only imagine what this tree has witnessed and survived over the years. It has weathered many storms and actually experienced significant damage during Hurricane Hugo in 1989.
Another threat to the Angel Oak was the deforestation proposal to make room for the construction of an apartment complex in 2012. The tree would have been unharmed as the building was to be 160 yards away, but the forestland that surrounds it, which provides shelter for its elaborate root system and allows for the tree’s ecosystem, moisture, as well as nutrients in the soil for the tree, were under threat.
To the delight of local conservationists, the complex was denied and the 17 acres adjacent to the tree are now protected.
There has been some debate on the age of the old Angel Oak. Some contend it could be closer to 1,500 years old, but most historians lean towards the more conservative estimate of 400 to 500 years “young.” Either way, you are witnessing a true piece of Charleston’s living history when you visit the Angel Oak.
The park is open everyday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., except on Sunday when it is open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There is a gift shop on site with unique items that represent the local culture and customs.