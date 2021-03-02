Technology Tuesday - Celebrating Read Across America Day Virtually!

Today is Read Across America Day! For our Technology Tuesday we wanted to share some of the virtual ways that you can celebrate reading with your child today.
The National Education Association provided a list of suggested books to honor this year’s theme of recognizing diversity. You can access the list here.
The Charleston County Public Library is hosting a virtual read-aloud each day this week at 10 a.m. The live story times can be accessed on the CCPL Facebook page.
Today, March 2, the official Read Across America Day, CCPL will feature I Am Every Good Thing by Derrick Barnes; illustrated by Gordon C. James. Raphael James, anchor and reporter for WCSC, will read the story live. On Wednesday, Kimberly Richards, principal of Stono Park Elementary will read All Are Welcome by Alexandra Penfold; illustrated by Suzanne Kaufman. You won’t want to miss Thursday’s read aloud from Chris Singleton who wrote the book, Different: A Story About Loving Your Neighbor, illustrated by William Luong. And on Friday, Abbey Adams, the CCPL youth manager, will round out the week with Here and Now by Julia Denos; illustrated by E.B. Goodale. For more information on the books being read and the line-up of guest readers, visit CCPL.
Although today is the official day that NEA encourages all 45 million readers across the U.S. to pick up a book and read, it really is important to practice reading every day, all year long. As it says on the NEA website, “reading matters, it’s important and it’s fun!”