Take a step back in time at Fort Moultrie on Sullivan’s Island

Step back in time with your children and visit Fort Moultrie, located on Sullivan’s Island. Dating back to 1776, there are 245 years of coastal defense history from the American Revolution to World War II.
Restored into what we see today, present day Fort Moultrie is a reflection of all the major periods of its history. In 1776, it was constructed only of palmetto logs and sand. The first attack occurred on June 28, 1776 by the British, and after nine hours, the British retreated. That battle was how the fort got its name – Colonel William Moultrie was commander.
Rebuilt over the years, neglected for many years following the restoration and then adding in hurricanes, Fort Moultrie suffered. But in 1809, a new brick fort was completed thanks to the help of funds authorized at the time by Congress.
Fort Moultrie remained mostly in tack through 1860. During the Civil War, although Fort Moultrie was hidden under a band of sand, the new rifled cannon demolished the brick walls.
Fort Moultrie was yet again restored in the 1870s. New cannons were installed, bombproof bunkers were built, and magazines were being buried.
Fort Moultrie became a planned means of defense during the world wars, yet was virtually never used when nuclear weapons and guided missiles changed the pathway for how national defense could respond.
Visiting Fort Moultrie today will enlighten your children to a time deeply rooted in Charleston’s history. They can explore the bunkers and observe the massive cannons.
Of course there are the views of the Sullivan’s Island coastline and the impressive Fort Sumter.
Fort Moultrie has a visitor’s center which features a museum. History in the museum will take you from the first battle on 1776 through the defenses in 1947.
Tours are offered as well and children can become a Junior Ranger. Upon entrance, ask the ranger for the activity booklet for your child complete while visiting the site. When you leave, turn in the booklet to the ranger for a Junior Ranger badge! It’s an important job – one complete with a ranger oath and all.
Fort Moultrie is located at 1214 Middle Street on Sullivan’s Island. The Fort’s grounds are open on the weekends only at this time. Entrance fees are $10 for ages 16 and up and free for 15 years old and younger.
For tickets, book them online here.