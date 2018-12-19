Vol. 23, No. 1
FEATURES
14 Night night, how to get the kids to sleep
Why bedtime matters more than you think
27 A good night's rest for mom and dad
Experts answer your questions about getting your zzzz's
34 Parenting hacks from our readers
Simplify parenting with these easy tips.
50 The secret to this applesauce cake is cider and dried apples
A simple dessert that your guests will love.
DEPARTMENTS
10 Q&A
Are meal kits worth it?
IN EVERY ISSUE
6 Editor's Letter
8 Snapshots
Our Mom of the Month, Swag Bag and more
53 Calendar
56 Student Superstar