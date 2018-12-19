Vol. 23, No. 1

FEATURES

14 Night night, how to get the kids to sleep

Why bedtime matters more than you think

27 A good night's rest for mom and dad

Experts answer your questions about getting your zzzz's

34 Parenting hacks from our readers

Simplify parenting with these easy tips.

50 The secret to this applesauce cake is cider and dried apples

A simple dessert that your guests will love.

DEPARTMENTS

10 Q&A

Are meal kits worth it?

IN EVERY ISSUE

6 Editor's Letter

8 Snapshots

Our Mom of the Month, Swag Bag and more

53 Calendar

56 Student Superstar