Summerville’s Azalea Park offers nature trails and beautiful scenery

Azalea Park, considered by many to be the focal point of Summerville, lies just a few blocks from the picturesque downtown area.
The park consists of 12 acres of beautifully manicured gardens, winding trails and ponds for children of all ages to explore.
As the name implies, it is the azaleas that this park is most famous for and in the spring it comes alive with blooms of all colors, shapes and sizes. Summerville hosts the Flowertown Festival every spring, bringing in thousands of locals and tourists who want to see the floral display for themselves.
While strolling through the park, let your children stop and visit with the turtles in the ponds or dance in one of the two gazebos. Along the paths are bronze sculptures – each with their own story of dedication and inspiration.
Some of the 23 sculptures include “Hop to It,” which is a 53” bronze southern leopard frog; “Follow the Leader” is a line of children playing with their dog; “River Rapture” is a 6,000 pound otter; and then there is “She’s a Keeper,” which is a bronze turtle honoring the first board chairman of another event that takes place in Azalea Park called Sculpture in the South.
The park officially opened in 1933 to show off the town’s azaleas. But World War II, lack of funds, hurricanes and ice storms nearly destroyed it until in 1975 a project called Azalea Park restoration began. Through grants and private donations, the town was able to revamp the park with the help of many local civic organizations, botanists, foresters, landscape architects and more.
The Flowertown Festival began in 1973 and has been a three-day celebration with local food vendors, arts and crafts, as well as entertainment for children ever since.
The gazebos in the park are considered a signature Summerville scene, attracting brides, as well as being a popular location for professional photography.
Summerville’s Azalea Park offers green space and trails for children to play and explore in the heart of the town. Bring a picnic lunch and enjoy the scenery of “Flowertown in the Pines,” aka, Summerville.