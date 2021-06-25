Summer just got a whole lot cooler with Kids Bowl Free at Stars & Strikes! Children registered in the program get to bowl two games for FREE Monday-Saturday during the summer at their local bowling alley. Get them off the couch, away from the tablet and smartphone and out on the lanes having fun!
Stars and Strikes
|Get in Touch
|Address
|4570 Ladson Rd, Summerville
|Directions
|https://goo.gl/maps/wqAa69iZmjU2QFFT6
|Phone Number
|(678) 965-5707
|Website
|StarsandStrikes.com/kids-bowl-free/
|Facebook.com/StarsandStrikesSummerville
|Instagram.com/StarsandStrikes