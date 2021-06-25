You have permission to edit this article.
Stars and Strikes

Summer just got a whole lot cooler with Kids Bowl Free at Stars & Strikes! Children registered in the program get to bowl two games for FREE Monday-Saturday during the summer at their local bowling alley. Get them off the couch, away from the tablet and smartphone and out on the lanes having fun!

Sign up online today!

Get in Touch
Address 4570 Ladson Rd, Summerville
Directions https://goo.gl/maps/wqAa69iZmjU2QFFT6
Phone Number (678) 965-5707
Website StarsandStrikes.com/kids-bowl-free/
Facebook Facebook.com/StarsandStrikesSummerville
Instagram Instagram.com/StarsandStrikes

