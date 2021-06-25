You have permission to edit this article.
Rockstar Cheer

This fun day camp features indoor and outdoor activities, tumbling, crafts and field trips. Our fully air-conditioned 10,000 sq. ft. facility gives your child the unique opportunity to stay active all day long! Open to children ages 5-13. Rockstar also offers tumbling classes, Cheer 101, clinics and Friday Night Parent's Night Out every 2nd and 4th Friday. 10% Military and sibling discounts available. Book Online!

Get in Touch
Address 1270 Drop Off Dr, Summerville
Directions https://g.page/RockstarCheerCHS
Phone Number (843) 996-6449
Website DeltaForceCHS.com
Facebook Facebook.com/RockstarCheerCharleston
Instagram Instagram.com/RockstarCHS