Home to more than 2,000 fascinating animals and one of America’s best public gardens. Enjoy our many wild adventures, from diving on a Pacific coral reef, to a safari through Africa, to an interactive Outback encounter with a flock of lorikeets. Explore nature in our botanical garden or, at Waterfall Junction, frolic under a 25-foot waterfall and splash zones, unearth a life-size replica of T-Rex, play in giant tree houses, pop through rabbit holes, and more!
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden
|Get in Touch
|Address
|500 Wildlife Parkway, Columbia
|Directions
|https://goo.gl/maps/pH98WeKQbPq7a1DR7
|Phone Number
|(803) 779-8717
|Website
|Riverbanks.org
|Facebook.com/RiverbanksZoo
|Instagram.com/RiverbanksZoo