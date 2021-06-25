The Mount Pleasant Sweetgrass Festival provides an opportunity for engagement, interaction, and exposure to the Gullah Geechee people’s cultures. Offering free admission, entertainment and activities, the Sweetgrass Festival also provides an opportunity for local basket makers to showcase and sell their sweetgrass merchandise.
July 24, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Mount Pleasant Sweetgrass Festival
|Get in Touch
|Address
|Memorial Waterfront Park - 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr Blvd, Mt Pleasant
|Directions
|https://goo.gl/maps/2KWp6iNU7UEPuDFb7
|Website
|ExperienceMountPleasant.com/events/sweetgrass-festival/
|Facebook.com/ExperienceMP
|Instagram.com/ExperienceMP