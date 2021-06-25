You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mount Pleasant Sweetgrass Festival

Mount Pleasant Sweetgrass Festival

The Mount Pleasant Sweetgrass Festival provides an opportunity for engagement, interaction, and exposure to the Gullah Geechee people’s cultures. Offering free admission, entertainment and activities, the Sweetgrass Festival also provides an opportunity for local basket makers to showcase and sell their sweetgrass merchandise.

July 24, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Mount Pleasant Sweetgrass Festival

Get in Touch
Address Memorial Waterfront Park - 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr Blvd, Mt Pleasant
Directions https://goo.gl/maps/2KWp6iNU7UEPuDFb7
Website ExperienceMountPleasant.com/events/sweetgrass-festival/
Facebook Facebook.com/ExperienceMP
Instagram Instagram.com/ExperienceMP