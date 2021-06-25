You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mount Pleasant Recreation Department

Mount Pleasant Recreation Department

Have some Summer FUN with the Town of Mount Pleasant Recreation Department! We have programs to suit all ages and interests. From the artistic to the athletic, we'll keep you engaged, active, and inspired. Follow us on Instagram or Facebook for updates and information.

Mount Pleasant Recreation Department

Get in Touch
Address 391 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant
Directions https://goo.gl/maps/XZzGEv39gXFVjtqE7
Phone Number (843) 884-2528
Website MtPleasantRec.com/204/Youth-Activities
Facebook Facebook.com/MountPleasantRec
Instagram Instagram.com/MtPleasantRec