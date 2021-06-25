Have some Summer FUN with the Town of Mount Pleasant Recreation Department! We have programs to suit all ages and interests. From the artistic to the athletic, we'll keep you engaged, active, and inspired. Follow us on Instagram or Facebook for updates and information.
Mount Pleasant Recreation Department
|Get in Touch
|Address
|391 Egypt Road, Mount Pleasant
|Directions
|https://goo.gl/maps/XZzGEv39gXFVjtqE7
|Phone Number
|(843) 884-2528
|Website
|MtPleasantRec.com/204/Youth-Activities
|Facebook.com/MountPleasantRec
|Instagram.com/MtPleasantRec