Mount Pleasant Farmers Market

The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market features local farm-fresh produce, meats, sauces, baked goods, specialty foods, and prepared meals. In its 24th year, this market celebrates the hard work of each farmer and the harvest they provide to our community. Free admission & parking.

Tuesdays, April – September, 3:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Get in Touch
Address Farmers Market Pavilion, 645 Coleman Boulevard, Mt. Pleasant
Directions https://goo.gl/maps/jYaN2bBJYwnqKexM9
Website ExperienceMountPleasant.com/events/farmers-market/
Facebook Facebook.com/ExperienceMP
Instagram Instagram.com/ExperienceMP