The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market features local farm-fresh produce, meats, sauces, baked goods, specialty foods, and prepared meals. In its 24th year, this market celebrates the hard work of each farmer and the harvest they provide to our community. Free admission & parking.
Tuesdays, April – September, 3:30 – 7:00 p.m.
Mount Pleasant Farmers Market
