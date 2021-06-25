Charleston Zipline Adventures

You have permission to edit this article.
Charleston's only Zipline Canopy Tour and Kids Zip course! Get outside and zip, climb, & play in the trees this summer. The Kids Zip Course is designed for ages 5-10 and our Zipline Canopy tour is perfect for the whole family ages 10 and up! Up for a challenge? Tackle our 65-foot climbing wall! We also have 7 adventurous weeks of Kids Zip & Climb Half Day Camps. Advanced reservations required; book online.

Address 1152 Guerins Bridge Road, Awendaw
Directions https://g.page/charlestonziplineadventures
Phone Number (843) 928-3947
Website CharlestonZiplineAdventures.com
Facebook Facebook.com/CharlestonZiplineAdventures
Instagram Instagram.com/CharlestonZiplineAdventures