Charleston's only Zipline Canopy Tour and Kids Zip course! Get outside and zip, climb, & play in the trees this summer. The Kids Zip Course is designed for ages 5-10 and our Zipline Canopy tour is perfect for the whole family ages 10 and up! Up for a challenge? Tackle our 65-foot climbing wall! We also have 7 adventurous weeks of Kids Zip & Climb Half Day Camps. Advanced reservations required; book online.
Charleston Zipline Adventures
