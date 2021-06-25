Everybody’s learning how! This camp has it all with Stand Up Paddleboarding and kayaking on the Folly River and Folly Beach. Kids will learn about the local ecology and marine life while paddling close to dolphins and more. Surfs Up, learn to SUP surf on Folly Beach with lifeguard certified instructors. Mon-Fri 9am to 12pm, ages 10-16. Mini Camps available daily.
Charleston SUP Safaris
|83 Center Street, Folly Beach
|https://g.page/CharlestonSUPSafaris
|(843) 817-7877
|CharlestonSUPSafaris.com/events/summer-camp
|Facebook.com/CharlestonSUPSafaris
|Instagram.com/CharlestonSUPSafaris