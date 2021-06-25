You have permission to edit this article.
Explore Charleston Stage’s Theatre Camps at the West Ashley Theatre Center! Led by professional theatre teachers and actors, students will explore musical theatre, acting, improv, TikTok takeovers, and more! Designed for students in Grades 1-3 and Grades 4-8. Camp sessions run July 12-16 and July 19-23. Tuition is $250. 

With a staff of highly trained professional actors, directors, and theatre artists, Charleston Stage provides educational opportunities and onstage performances for more than 22,000 Lowcountry students each year.