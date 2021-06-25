Explore Charleston Stage’s Theatre Camps at the West Ashley Theatre Center! Led by professional theatre teachers and actors, students will explore musical theatre, acting, improv, TikTok takeovers, and more! Designed for students in Grades 1-3 and Grades 4-8. Camp sessions run July 12-16 and July 19-23. Tuition is $250.
Charleston Stage
|Get in Touch
|Address
|1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd Suite 11, Charleston
|Phone Number
|(843) 225-3900
|Website
|CharlestonStage.com/Education
|Facebook.com/CharlestonStage
|Instagram.com/CharlestonStage