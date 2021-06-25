Come on out and play at your Charleston County Parks, home to numerous trails, playgrounds, beaches and wide-open meadows to run around. The best way to maximize the fun is to get your Gold Pass that allows unlimited admission into many of your County Parks and discounts on special events. Get your pass today!
Charleston County Parks & Recreation
|Get in Touch
|Phone Number
|(843) 795-4386
|Website
|CharlestonCountyParks.com
|Facebook.com/CharlestonCountyParks
|Instagram.com/CharlestonCountyParks