Charleston Aqua Park

Charleston’s only floating water activity course! Come have fun at our water park with floating features. Grab the family and spend your day jumping on the Aqua Park, wakeboarding, boogie boarding or paddle boarding. Life vests provided. We are based at Trophy Lakes on Johns Island, only a short drive from downtown Charleston.

Get in Touch
Address 3050 Marlin Road, Johns Island
Directions https://g.page/charleston-aqua-park
Phone Number (843) 279-4520
Website CharlestonAquaPark.com
Facebook Facebook.com/CharlestonAquaPark
Instagram Instagram.com/CharlestonAquaPark