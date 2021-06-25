You have permission to edit this article.
Center for Birds of Prey

Explore the world of raptors through an outdoor educational program, flight demonstration and virtually guided tour on campus. Watch hawks, falcons, owls, eagles, kites, and vultures soar above our outdoor amphitheater. Limited to 60 guests every Thursday – Saturday at 10:30 am. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.

Get in Touch
Address 4719 Highway 17N, Awendaw
Directions https://g.page/birdsofpreycenter
Phone Number (843) 971-7474
Website TheCenterforBirdsofPrey.com
Facebook Facebook.com/SCBirdsofPrey
Instagram Instagram.com/CenterforBirdsofPrey