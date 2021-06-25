Explore the world of raptors through an outdoor educational program, flight demonstration and virtually guided tour on campus. Watch hawks, falcons, owls, eagles, kites, and vultures soar above our outdoor amphitheater. Limited to 60 guests every Thursday – Saturday at 10:30 am. Tickets must be purchased in advance online.
Center for Birds of Prey
|Get in Touch
|Address
|4719 Highway 17N, Awendaw
|Directions
|https://g.page/birdsofpreycenter
|Phone Number
|(843) 971-7474
|Website
|TheCenterforBirdsofPrey.com
|Facebook.com/SCBirdsofPrey
|Instagram.com/CenterforBirdsofPrey