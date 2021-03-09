Staying in the know: Get to know the video games your kids are playing

If you have children that have reached the age of about six years old (possibly younger), they have likely been introduced to the wide world of video gaming. And since this past year’s theme was “virtual,” there was likely no way around it – kids playing video games seems inevitable.
As parents it is important that we know what our kids are doing online. Ask your kids to explain the game to you, no matter how confusing it may sound. Once you have shown that interest, they might even let you try it out, under their guidance of course. This little experiment will enlighten you and bring you into their world. And, heck, you just might learn a thing or two.
Most kids are into at least, if not all, of the three most popular games, each of which have hundreds of millions of players. The top three games include Fortnite, Roblox and Minecraft.
Fortnite can actually be pretty interesting to watch for us “old timers,” but playing it requires a level of expertise that, for those of us who grew up on Pac-Man, may never acquire. Fortnite rewards teamwork and planning and there is a clear winner as 100 players battle until only one is left standing.
Roblox is basically thousands of mini-games created by players themselves. The kids get into the different themed games and create their own avatar. Buying upgrades in Roblox is commonplace and, before you know it, your children will begin asking for “Robux” to spend on their avatar and for their digital “house,” etc.
If you like building, you will like Minecraft. Your kids will explore new worlds and find materials to build structures. There’s the idea of discovery, creation and community that captivates young kids and can even hold the attention of us in the post video game “cartridge” stage.
Of course, there is the trusty ole’ Mario Bros. on the Nintendo Switch. As parents, we may even recognize The Legends of Zelda. Those are oldies, but goodies that kids still enjoy to this day.
Of course these are all fun and games until you hear that there was an inappropriate comment directed at your child online. It is best to use parental controls with video games and turn the comments off. Kids can ask to play with their “real-life” friends during these games too. You’ll see little Jimmy’s avatar following behind your child’s online. In the age of COVID, with fewer in-person social interactions, online gaming has served the purpose of interaction, albeit virtual, but interaction all the same.
The key is knowing what your kids are doing online. Set up the computer in a family room. Ask them about the game. Set a time limit on play. And, whatever you do, don’t link your credit card to the game! Your child may not know that they are spending real money when they upgrade.