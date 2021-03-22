Splish Splash: It's Water Day!

Today is World Water Day! What does that mean? The United Nations declared today, March 22, as World Water Day to stress the importance of conserving water resources so that we can ensure a sustainable future for our children.
According to the United Nations, around 700 million people in 43 countries suffer from water scarcity and by 2025, 1.8 billion people will be living in countries or regions with absolute water scarcity.
As parents, it is our job to teach children about conservation. The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) reported that less than 1% of all the water on Earth can be used by people. The rest is salt water or permanently frozen and cannot be used to drink, wash with or water our plants.
Water is a limited resource, but there are things we can do to save it. Here are some tips from the EPA that you can teach your child on conserving water:
- Turn off the tap! Believe it or not but you can save up to 8 gallons of water by just turning off the tap while you brush your teeth in the morning and at night. That equals to 200 gallons a month! For dirty dishes, it is best to scrape the leftover food in the trash and then place them in the dishwasher.
- Showers are best! Showers only use about 10 to 25 gallons of water, while a bath can be up to 70 gallons. So, as soon as your kids are old enough, encourage them to take showers instead of baths. But, don’t take long showers! Try to keep them to five or 10 minutes long.
- Fix that leak or drippy faucet! If you have a leak, you could be wasting 200 gallons of water a day! That would be like flushing your toilet 50 times for no reason. Tell your kids to report any leaks or drippy faucets to you right away.
- Watering the Plants – A great tip for efficient plant watering is to do it in the morning. We live in a very hot place so watering your plants in the middle of the day is not going to go very far. The water will evaporate before the plants have time to drink it. Saving rainwater is as easy as placing a bucket outside when it rains. That water can be used for watering plants later. Water can be stored in sealed jugs like old milk containers or water bottles to reuse later for things like washing the car or watering plants.
- Encourage your children to spread the word! – Talk to friends and neighbors about saving water and organize water conservation campaigns in your neighborhood.
- Show them the water bill. – Teach your children how to read the water bill and how to see the amount of water consumed. Tell your children that you would appreciate them bringing down the cost of the bill by being aware of their water consumption.
On Saturday, March 20, Water Mission held their 15th Annual Walk for Water in Charleston at Riverfront Park. There was a virtual option too.
Located in North Charleston, Water Mission is a nonprofit organization that works worldwide with builders to install safe water solutions in developing countries and disaster areas. To get involved, visit their website here.
As the Water Mission website states: “We walk because more than 2.2 billion people around the world do not have access to safe water. In many countries, women and children walk over three miles each day to gather water for their families. Oftentimes, it’s water that is unsafe to drink. By joining the Walk for Water, you are helping Water Mission provide accessible, life-saving safe water solutions for hundreds of thousands of people.”
For more information on water in our local area visit:
Dorchester County Water & Sewer
Berkeley County Water and Sanitation