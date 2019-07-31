Mom of the Month: Erin Smith Watson
To say that mom Erin Smith Watson has a full schedule would be an understatement. She's a busy mom to daughter Smith, 7, and is also the director of marketing communications at Motley Rice, and the co-chair of the American Lung Association Lip Sync Battle, (This year’s battle is scheduled for Sept. 29).
But she doesn't want this busyness to define her. In fact, she's sick of hearing about it.
"I struggle with it myself, and wonder why we feel the need to race around so much, constantly filling our time with activities, talking about how busy we are, posting on social media or mindlessly scrolling through, instead of enjoying the little moments more," she says.
It gives us all something to think about and it's this thoughtfulness that makes Erin our Mom of the Month.
Q: What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
A: I’m a native — my parents and I moved here when I was 3.
Q: What are you really good at?
A: I love a competition, as long as it’s fair.
Q: What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
A: Be nice. Our society has become so combative — even if we disagree, respect where the other person is coming from. And everyone, EVERYONE has something challenging going on that you probably don’t realize.
Q: What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
A: Tough one — so many! We especially enjoy the water, the James Island Yacht Club and FIG.
Q: What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
A: A cup of coffee to start the day, a great fashion find and the Clemson Tigers
Q: What are you most proud of?
A: My parents. They moved here knowing no one and built an amazing life for our family. Today they do so much for all of us.
