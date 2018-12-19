What’s the key to getting good night’s sleep? Maintaining good sleep habits, according to experts.
“There are a lot of things we can do to help us sleep,” says Dr. Robert Vorona of MUSC sleep medicine. “That doesn’t always fix the problem in a patient who has chronic insomnia. But there are things under your control, they won’t hurt you and they won’t cost one red cent.”
Here are a few suggestions to help you snooze the night away:
Limit caffeine and alcohol. While some think alcohol helps them sleep, it actually leads to “fragmented” sleep that can have you waking every few hours. And the effects of caffeine can last up to seven hours, which means that late afternoon pick-me-up can leave you awake at night.
Turn off the screens. No lying in bed reading the iPad, no working on a laptop in bed, no watching television in bed. The bedroom “needs to be your sanctuary,” says Jennifer Mackenzie, sleep lab coordinator at East Cooper Medical Center.
Use white noise. It works for babies by drowning out background noise, and it can work for adults, too. If you don’t want to spring for a machine, apps are available for your phone.
Set a regular bedtime. Even on weekends, try to go to bed and wake up at around the same time, getting your body into a routine. It’s especially important for parents of small children, who need to be on a sleep routine as well.