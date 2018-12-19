While there’s no exact number of hours that every child should get, it’s smart to keep these age-by-age ranges in mind:
Between ages 1 and 2:
Toddlers typically need 11 to 14 hours of sleep per day. Most of this occurs at night, but most kids of this age do still need a nap that ranges from one to three-and-a-half hours long.
Between ages 3 and 5:
Preschool-age children usually need 10 to 13 hours of slumber per day. At age 3, many kids are still napping, at age 4, some are still napping, but most give up the habit by age 5.
Between ages 6 and 13:
During the elementary and early middle school years, kids typically require nine to 11 hours of sleep per day (and all of it at night).
Between the ages of 14 and 17:
Teens typically need eight to 10 hours of sleep per night. If your teen seems tired and irritable all the time, you might blame these changes on the infamous hormonal swings that accompany adolescence, but they could be signs of insufficient sleep.
