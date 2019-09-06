What if we removed grade levels? What if students could be with their teachers for more than just one year? What if what students learned was based on their interests and passions?
Sounds innovative, right? Or maybe too good to be true?
Well, it’s a reality under Multiage Learning, an academic pilot program currently offered at College Park Elementary School in Ladson.
Amanda Prince, principal of the school, says she wanted to “give this program a try” after she learned about it from one of her teachers, Judy Rainey, who had experience with it from some of her previous teaching positions.
“We have such a diverse population of students who are more than capable of learning,” Prince explains. “We believed that this program could be successful at our school.”
Blurring the lines of grade levels
Through the program, a group of students are put in a class together that is not a certain grade level. At College Park Elementary, they have multiage classrooms for grades first and second and for grades third and fourth. There are two classes for each level of learning.
“Multiage students have the opportunity to work on projects in groups or as an individual,” Prince says. “They have voice and choice which means they can choose how they learn something, whether they need the teacher to give explicit instruction, can read on their own and understand; maybe playing a game will help them also. This method is preferred to kids and parents over just giving them a spelling test or a worksheet.”
The multiage curriculum allows students the opportunity to learn curriculum requirements beyond traditional grade level expectations. Students also have the same teacher for two years.
“It helps that we don’t have to drive home the expectations again the following year to the students who will have the same teacher,” Prince says.“Students are also more excited and confident walking into the familiar, positive learning environment they left at the end of last school year."
Additionally, multiage learners acquire critical thinking skills, says Prince, learned through collaborative work. “This style of learning encourages leadership through hands-on activities,” she says.“Younger students look up to their older friends and are encouraged to be their best selves academically and behaviorally.”
If one student does not understand a concept, they have an opportunity to ask their classmates more about it. “This gives students the ability to become a teacher leader,” says Prince.
Debra Maningding, a teacher in the multiage program at College Park Elementary, says that one of her favorite aspects of the program is being able to spend more one-on-one time with the students, encouraging their passions and interests through learning.
Growing in popularity
More than four times as many students were in the program this year compared to last. When College Park Elementary held information sessions about the program in the spring of 2019 for the upcoming school year, both sessions were standing room only.
Maddox Lloyd, a student in the third/fourth level multiage class this year, started the program last year. His mother, Tammy Lloyd says, “I must admit I was hesitant at first when signing him up for multiage ... Multiage has been a blessing, it has encouraged my child to become a more well-rounded student. He has learned how to solve problems, think for himself and improve his social and emotional skills.”
Caroline Rogers, who was in the multiage class last year, is also continuing on in the third/fourth level multiage class this year. Her mother, Kimberly Rogers, says, “She learned how to work well with other children at different developmental stages, how to communicate her thoughts and ideas to not only her classmates but also the world using technology, and how to set goals and work hard to achieve them. I watched her grow as she developed empathy for others. She learned how to identify a social need and problem-solve a way to meet that need.”
Prince hopes to extend this style of education to fifth grade next year and into the middle schools. “We are lucky to have the support of our administration and school board,” she says. “We will be meeting with several area principals who are interested in the program this year.”
For Prince and Maningding, the most important aspect of the program is building self-directed learners. “I can’t tell you how exciting it is to see the confidence in these students grow and to know that they are learning life skills through collaboration,” Prince says. “It is like seeing our future leaders emerge before our very eyes.”