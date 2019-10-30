Never in Holly Blair’s wildest dreams did she think the 5-foot unmanned sailing vessel, assembled by her sixth-grade students at Ashley Hall, would make landfall after sailing 118 days and 5,579 nautical miles.

But that is precisely what happened to this small ship they called “The Spirit of Ashley Hall.” It ended up way across the Atlantic Ocean on St. Martin’s, Isles of Scilly, in England.

“A local there, David Mawer, who found the boat happened to have a son at a school nearby, so they took it back to their school and will relaunch it soon,” Blair, who teaches earth systems science, explains.

The school in St. Martin’s, called Five Islands Academy, will work to repair the boat and outfit it with their own touches, such as a GPS they can track and some personal items native to their homeland, and they will send it on its way, just like Ashley Hall did earlier this year.

The project is a part of a program called Educational Passages, where students can acquire a “mini-boat” that they assemble, launch and then track for several months — and sometimes years. The goal of the program is to introduce students to ocean phenomena, engage students in international cultural experiences and increase oceanic literacy.

The catch, if you will, is that some of the boats will crash on a rocky shoreline or their GPS tracking will malfunction and the boat will become lost at sea.

Ashley Hall’s boat seemed to have everything going for it. Blair says they started working on the boat in the fall of 2018 once she was approved to receive a boat from Educational Passages.

“I wanted to participate in this program for almost a decade,” says Blair, who is now in her third year at Ashley Hall, but has taught at other area schools, as well.

Her sixth-grade students worked on the boat every week.

“They filled the keel with sand and resin so that it would be able to right itself if it should come into contact with large waves,” she says. “They attached the keel to the hull, which took quite a bit of work and patience.”

She says that they even painted the bottom of the boat with an anti-fouling black paint so that it would deter organisms from attaching.

“So much research went into this. We then had to figure out how and where to launch it, which was a project in and of itself,” says Mary Schweers, intermediate program coordinator at Ashley Hall.

Blair knew that the boat would have to be launched 90 miles out, past the Gulf Stream, so that it would not just return back to the East Coast.

“We basically wanted it to ride the ocean currents across the Atlantic.”

She found a volunteer with Educational Passages who was sailing past Charleston on his way back up north from Florida who stopped on his way to pick up the boat.

“Due to sustained winds from the Southwest, he wasn’t able to deploy the vessel. He gave it to another boat called the Bermuda Islander off the coast of Delaware and Maryland. They launched it off the Delaware Capes,” Blair explains.

The Bermuda Islander rode 350 miles off the shore of Delaware to launch it while Ashley Hall sixth-graders tracked the boat via GPS. There were other sensors attached to the boat to track weather conditions, wind, water temperature, miles per hour and wave heights.

“We received a report every hour,” Blair says. “There is so much data that we can learn from with this. Even though the boat has landed, we are still studying the track and patterns.”

The boat was officially launched on April 24, 2019, and it landed in St. Martin’s 118 days later on August 20, 2019, traveling no more than 5 mph at a time. Although the students were off for summer break most of that time, Blair says that before they left they were given the tracking tools and links to study while at home.

On Sept. 24, they live-chatted with the students at Five Islands Academy in England.

“That was one of the most exciting moments of my entire 30-year career as a teacher/administrator,” Schweers says. “To communicate face-to-face via Zoom conferencing with students across the Atlantic on islands southwest of the UK and to watch them with our boat ... It was an incredibly moving experience.”

It wasn’t just the technical gear that outfitted the boat. The students put personal thought into it, as well. They packed it with Charleston Chews, tea from the Charleston Tea Plantation, sand from our local beaches, information about the Turtle Hospital at the South Carolina Aquarium, a sweetgrass rose, sharks’ teeth and some other items personal to Ashley Hall.

Not to mention, the thumbprints by the teachers and students that adorned the sail.

“It was a literal dream come true for me to see the students in England with our boat,” Blair says. “Just amazing.”

Was it luck that made this successful? Maybe.

The Spirit of Ashley Hall never experienced bad weather during the voyage and oddly landed on rocks in St. Martin, but did not crash. The boat was mostly intact for the students at Five Islands Academy and the teacher there ate the Charleston Chews, which she said tasted “salty.”

“So many things could have happened to our little boat, but didn’t,” Blair says. “Many other Educational Passages boats are practically destroyed or take years to land anywhere, which sometimes causes projects like these to lose steam in the classroom. Also, some lose their GPS signal and disappear. I do believe The ‘Spirit’ of Ashley Hall was with us.”

Of course, it’s important not to launch the boat until after hurricane season.

“It is definitely recommended to launch them after Nov. 1 and closer to the spring if possible due to storms.”

Blair intends to track the boat, which can be done on the Educational Passages website, even after Five Islands Academy relaunches it.

“We want to watch it make its way around the Atlantic and come back full circle.”

Ashley Hall, an all-girls school located in downtown Charleston, is dedicated to educating young women to be worldly and independent. The Spirit of Ashley Hall, which Blair refers to as “she,” reflects that and more.

“She” made it.

For more information on Ashley Hall, go to www.ashleyhall.org.