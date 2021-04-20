Recycling In Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley Counties: Taking Steps to Save Our Planet

This week we celebrate Earth Day and in honor of such an important day for our planet, we wanted to discuss one of the easiest and most important ways to care for our Mother Earth: recycling!
For most of us it is second nature to place aluminum and steel cans, plastic bottles, paperboard products, glass bottles, paper and cardboard in our recycling bins. It is just a part of our routine to tote the full bins to the road for pickup on collection day, but do we ever stop to think about how that small act is helping our environment?
Recycling is important for many reasons, but here are five crucial ones:
Prevents pollution because it reduces the need to harvest new raw materials.
- Saves energy.
- Saves money.
- Reduces the amount of waste in the landfill.
- Reduces greenhouse gas emissions.
That thing that you just threw in the recycling bin is going to be something else! How cool is that? That magazine you finished reading or piece of notebook paper you scribbled on will become new paper and each ton of recycled paper can save 17 trees, according to Recyclingbin.com!
What’s great about recycling aluminum and steel cans? Well, creating aluminum cans to begin with takes up a ton of energy. According to RecycleNow, “aluminum is the most cost-effective material to recycle, because of the huge energy savings - up to 95%. In addition, all the scraps left over from the aluminum production process can be melted down and used again and again. For this reason, recycling is part of the normal lifecycle for large industrial products. Around 75% of all the aluminum ever made is still in circulation.”
Plastic bottles are a hot commodity in the recycling world. According to Recycle and Recover Plastics, they can be made into other plastic products, T-shirts, sweaters, fleece jackets, sleeping bags and carpeting. You could be wearing an old plastic bottle right now! So, don’t throw your plastic bottles in the trash – that includes shampoo and soap containers.
RecycleNow also reported that glass bottles are made into new glass bottles and jars of course, but can also be made into glass wool insulation for homes and even water filtration media.
Teaching kids about what can be recycled and what cannot is a great way to get them excited about protecting our planet.
- Make a point to set out what can be recycled and have them place the items in the bin.
- Tell them why recycling is important: saving energy and reusing materials.
- Tell them what can be made from the products you are recycling. (Be ready for some guaranteed amazement!)
- Lead by example. Every time you finish a water bottle, find a recycling bin to discard it in. Let them know it is important to you that you want to leave the planet in great shape for them as they grow up.
Read more about your local recycling programs in Charleston, Dorchester and Berkeley Counties. Whether you have questions about your local recycling curbside pick-up service or what can be dropped off at the many convenience centers, you’ll find it all by visiting their websites.
Don’t forget that items like electronics and tires can also be recycled at most convenience centers.