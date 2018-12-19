Photo Opp: Christmas PJs 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Christopher Allison, 3, couldn't wait for Santa! Provided Cousin love on Christmas with Kaiden, 4, and Laila, 3. Henley Smith, almost 6 and Beckham, 16 months, of James island Provided Buy Now Addison Harper, 6, and Ford Lentz, 2, smile for Santa. Provided Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week It's hard to believe that the holidays have come and gone so fast! But these adorable memories are here to stay. Enjoy! Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save This Week's Circulars Most Popular Articles ArticlesDieting is a no-no for children, but parents of overweight kids still have optionsDIY holiday gifts your recipients will actually use from Lowcountry expertsAre meal kits really worth it?Family Fun: Healthy and fun ways to dive into the New YearSleep Tips for adults sidebar