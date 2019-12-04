Mom of the Month Isis Spann
She's committed to education in the classroom and beyond and has devoted her career to helping kids read at grade level. She's also a mom of four and an entrepreneur who dives into her passions full force.

Q: What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?

A: I climbed Mount Sinai in Egypt during a study abroad trip. The hike was 4-5 hours in total.

Q: What is something that has been on your mind lately?

A: The biggest thing that has been on my mind lately is thinking of ways that I can ensure that more kids in this city are reading and performing math at grade level.

Q: What are you really good at?

A: I’m really good at teaching and helping parents of elementary students understand the content that their children are learning. I also love creating crafts and playing games with my family.

Q: What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?

A: "When you learn, teach. When you get, give," by Maya Angelou and "Winners win and losers lose," by Eric Thomas.

Q: What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?

A: I enjoy the Bluenote Bistro because the live music is amazing!

Q: What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?  

A: I love to bake, I love playing card games and I love hanging out with my friends. 

Q: What are you most proud of?​ ​​

A: This is a difficult question for me. Being proud means that you take deep pleasure in your accomplishments and even though I’ve accomplished a lot, I know there is so much more work to be done. I won’t be truly proud until a radical change takes place in the educational lives of children in this city and around the world. LCP