featured top story

MOM OF THE MONTH: Dr. DeAnna Baker Frost

Mom of the Month

Mom of the Month Dr. DeAnna Baker Frost with husband, RaShan and sons Kaleb and Joshua 

She's a mom, a wife and she's on the frontlines of medicine during these trying times. Dr. DeAnna Baker Frost is a physician, scientist and assistant professor of Rheumatology and Immunology at the Medical University of South Carolina. This month we're featuring her as our Mom of the Month.

Q: What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?

A: I think most people would be surprised to know that I played the piano for seven years and love classical music.

Q: What is something that has been on your mind lately?

A: In the midst of a global pandemic and the current social climate, I think about assisting my sons with coping strategies in an ever-changing environment and providing them with the knowledge and stability to thrive.

Q: What are you really good at?

A: I am a very good listener.

Q: What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?

A: Treat others how you would like to be treated.

Q: What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?

A: My favorite hangout spot is Waterfront Park in Charleston because my husband and I would go there for dates and he ultimately proposed to me near the pineapple water fountain.

Q: What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?

A: I enjoy relaxing at the beach, traveling and a having good laugh with friends.

Q: What are you most proud of?

A: I am proud and honored that I can serve my patients and family as a physician, wife and mom.

Know an amazing mom who deserves recognition? Nominate her as a Lowcountry Parent Mom of the Month! Send your nominee's name and contact info to Editor@LowcountryParent.com, and include a line or two about what makes her special to you or the community.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Free Times Breaking News