MOM AND DAD OF THE MONTH: Matthew and Kelly Yeager

They are both frontline workers in the fight against COVID-19, but they are also juggling two young boys. Both Matthew and Kelly Yeager of Summerville are respiratory therapists at the Medical University of South Carolina. This month we thought we'd feature them both.
Q: What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
Matt: I am a sports enthusiast. I have played hockey, baseball, soccer, golf and bowling. I am also an avid Crossfitter.
Kelly: I have been on a mission trip to Haiti to help with devastation after the earthquake several years ago.
Both: We eloped to Hawaii.
Q: What is something that has been on your mind lately?
Both: We are learning to juggle life as parents with full time jobs and two young boys. Things that are always on our mind are potty training, raising these boys in this scary world and meeting their every needs. We both want our boys to have a good work ethic and know how to show compassion to others.
Q: What are you really good at?
Matt: Math
Kelly: Cooking
Q: What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
Both: We both choose to live by The Golden Rule. "Do unto others as you would have them do unto you."
Q: What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
Both: We love to go to downtown Charleston and try new restaurants as we are foodies.
Q: What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
Matt: Crossfit, traveling, sports
Kelly: Church, traveling, music
Q: What are you most proud of?
Both: We are proud of our boys and the life we have made together.
