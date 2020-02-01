It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and we’re ready to celebrate. Here’s what we have planned.

What’s more romantic than Chinese lanterns glowing at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, illuminating America's oldest garden at night for the first time in its history. Magnolia Plantation and Gardens has partnered with the Zigong Lantern Group in China to present "Lights of Magnolia: Reflections of a Cultural Exchange." The lantern festival will feature custom-designed installations of large-scale thematically unified lanterns, a fusion of historic Chinese cultural symbols and images that represent the flora and fauna of Magnolia. Wednesday through Sunday from 5:30-9:30 p.m., through March 15 at Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Check website for details. lightsofmagnolia.com

On the first of the month, don’t miss this Historic Entertaining Talk and Wine Tasting at Drayton Hall. Take the opportunity to learn about the Draytons' entertaining through research, archaeological discoveries and the Drayton diaries. Space is limited, reservations are required. The event takes place from 2-4 p.m. at Drayton Hall Preservation Trust, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston. Tickets are $65 for non-members and $55 for members. draytonhall.org/event/february-1-historic-entertaining-and-wine-tasting

Community Options, Inc, invites runners, walkers and rollers (baby strollers and wheelchairs) to help make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities by participating in our annual Cupid's Chase 5K on Saturday, Feb. 8. The location has moved to Downtown Summerville, starting at 208 West Doty Ave., near the Summerville YMCA. The course is a certified 5K course, through beautiful, historic Summerville. Come out in the spirit of love and Valentine's Day to take part in this fun, themed event. Check website for details. Tickets are $35. cupidschase.org

Get your Gatsby Gala on Saturday, Feb. 8. from 8-12 p.m. at South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf in Charleston. To celebrate the centennial anniversary of one of the most decadent decades our country has ever seen, we are throwing a party unlike anything Charleston has ever seen. Take a journey with us back in time, when things were more simple, sophisticated and glamorous. Join us at the South Carolina Aquarium for a spectacle that would make even ole' Jay Gatz envious. Live music, DJ, ample food, flowing booze and you, will all make this a night to remember for years to come, old sport! Check website for details. scaquarium.org

Sip some wine with your sweetie at the Charleston Winter Wine Festival at Memminger Auditorium with 50 plus wines, mimosas, beer, live music and DJ. The event takes place from 1-5 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 8 at Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., Charleston. Tickets are $60. charlestonwinefestivals.com

At the age of 93, Tony Bennett is not slowing down, and 2020 marks the 70th anniversary of his professional recording career when he made his first record, “Boulevard of Broken Dreams” in 1950 as a newly signed artist to Columbia Records. His most recent recording, with long-time friend and musical colleague, Diana Krall, “Love is Here to Stay" topped the jazz charts upon its debut and was just nominated for a Grammy Award. The album celebrates the music of the Gershwins and includes the jazz standard, “Fascinating Rhythm,” which Bennett and Krall perform as a duet. He’ll be performing his romantic songs starting at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 at the Charleston Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., Charleston. Tickets are $55-$178. gaillardcenter.org

The Chocolate Affair is almost here! The black tie optional gala will feature decadent chocolate desserts, live and silent auction items and live music. The Chocolate Affair fundraiser supports Communities In Schools of the Charleston Area Inc., a nonprofit organization that surrounds students with a community of support, empowering them to stay in school and achieve in life. It fulfills its mission by connecting the best community resources with the needs of students, their families and schools. Communities In Schools addresses both the academic and social service needs of more than 8,000 students in 15 Charleston and Berkeley County schools.The event takes place at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 at Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston. Check website for details. facebook.com/events/2203257543301237

On Thursday, Feb. 27 visit Owls by Moonlight at the Center for Birds of Prey with your special someone. Visit the Center for an intimate adventure amidst the mysterious world of the owl. See a variety of species from around the world, including one of the largest, the Eurasian Eagle-owl. Enjoy flight demonstrations under the light of the moon and experience their silent flight as they soar just inches above your head. Take a tour of the Countess Paolozzi Owl Wood with one of our educators and listen to owls vocalizing while learning about the individual species in our resident collection. In addition to the exciting bird interactions, guests enjoy a complimentary bar with beer, wine and non-alcoholic refreshments as well as a catered meal of heavy hors-d'oeuvres. The event takes place from 6-9 p.m. at The Avian Conservation Center, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw. Tickets are $75 per person; members of the center receive a 20 percent discount on this program. thecenterforbirdsofprey.org/visit/owls-by-moonlight/