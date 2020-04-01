Lowcountry Parent Q&A: Should your family get a pet?

Raising kids is hard. Does throwing a pet into the family mix make it even harder? We had some questions for Kylie Wiest, humane education manager at the Charleston Animal Society.
Keep reading to learn about some of the things you might consider before adopting a furry family member.
Q: Are there benefits of raising children in a household with pets?
A: There are definitely a lot of benefits to children having exposure to animals at a young age. Animals can teach empathy, kindness, patience and love in a way that humans cannot. Additionally, having positive experiences with animals at a young age will help to prevent fear of animals as children get older.
That being said, not all pets will thrive in an environment with kids. It is important to recognize each pet’s individual personality, and to be aware that sometimes kids and animals do not mix.
Q: What are some of the factors you should consider before bringing a pet into your home?
A: Getting a pet is a commitment to caring for that animal for the rest of its life. That means you will need to put in a lot of time, a lot of love, and potentially a lot of money into your pet. Dogs and cats can live from 10-20 years, so it is a long-term commitment to providing food, exercise, medical care, and whatever else your pet might need.
People also need to remember that each animal is an individual with its own needs and a personality of its own. We as humans sometimes expect too much from animals and forget that they can have fears and emotions just like we do. Before you bring home a pet, you should be prepared to deal with some behaviors that may challenge you, and be committed to helping your pet work through any issues that may arise.
Q: Dogs may not be the right fit for every family. When should families consider other types of pets?
A: Dogs are A LOT of work, so they are definitely not the right fit for everyone. Families who travel a lot, work long hours, or who are involved in a lot of activities outside of the home may not have the time commitment to care for a dog. Dogs need to go outside to go to the bathroom and depending on the breed, typically need more exercise than other pets, so they should be with a family who can take them out regularly. If families do not have the ability to be home as often but still want the love and affection of an animal, something like a cat or a rabbit might be a better fit because they do not need as much time and attention.
Q: If an adult or child in the home is allergic to dogs and cats, what are their best options?
A: There are lots of other animals that can make great pets if someone in the home is allergic to cats and dogs. Rabbits, hamsters, guinea pigs, rats and gerbils can all make fantastic pets as long as the family adopting them does their research beforehand.
My only note is that small animals purchased from a pet store may not have recently been seen by a veterinarian, and will require a visit to an exotic vet once you get them. Charleston Animal Society, as well as other local shelters, regularly have animals other than cats and dogs available for adoption, and they will all have seen a veterinarian prior to going up for adoption.
Q: How much money should families budget for a new pet, in terms of both one-time and long-term costs?
A: As all pets have varying levels of needs, it is difficult to set an exact amount for what you should plan to spend. You will incur the majority of costs when you first get your pet, as you likely will need to get a bunch of new supplies on top of your adoption fee. Once you determine what kind of pet you want and what their regular needs will be, you can then plan a monthly budget including expenses that will occur each month. For instance, for dogs, your list might include food, toys, flea and tick prevention, heartworm prevention, doggie daycare, etc. You should also account for at least one vet visit per year in your annual budget. Pets with special needs or elderly pets may need to visit the vet more often, so that should be taken into consideration.
It is also always important to have funds set aside for any type of emergencies. Most often, these include medical problems, but could also be an unexpected trip out of town when you have to pay a sitter to watch your pet.
If anyone is ever struggling with costs though, and they need help, there are lots of resources available. Pet insurance is always a great option to keep medical costs lower, and organizations like Charleston Animal Society can also sometimes provide assistance when needed.
Q: We live in an area prone to hurricane evacuations. How should families adjust their emergency plans to include their pets?
A: Living in a hurricane-prone area, it is essential that all families with pets include their animals in their evacuation plans. There are a lot of great resources online (fema.gov, ready.gov, aspca.org, etc.) that provide checklists of supplies and steps you should take to make sure your entire family is prepared in the event of a natural disaster. For instance, one tip is to make sure your pet is microchipped so that if they get separated from you, whoever finds them will easily be able to contact you.
Also, remember that a lot of shelters and hotels do not allow pets, so you will have to plan in advance. Bringfido.com is a great website to use for locating pet-friendly hotels.
Q: How much responsibility can (or should) parents give children when it comes to caring for family pets?
A: It is so important to have kids participate in caring for family pets. Many times kids will beg for a pet, but it ends up being mom and dad who do all the work. Allowing kids to help with easier tasks (feeding dinner, cleaning the litterbox, grooming, basic training, etc.) will teach them responsibility and help strengthen the bond they have with their pet.
Obviously, you do always want to make sure that whatever tasks you give your child, that it is something they can do safely. For instance, playing fetch in a fenced-in backyard is a great way for a child to exercise a dog, but younger children should never be expected to take a dog on a walk by themselves.
Charleston Animal Society Humane Education Department has tons of classes and programs for kids who want to learn more about animals. They can learn about basic pet care, body language, dog training, and many other topics that will help prepare them for the responsibility of caring for a pet. For more information, visit charlestonanimalsociety.org/education.