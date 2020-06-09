Dad of the Month: Nate Lopes a.k.a. DJ NattyHeavy

He's a well known DJ at bars and clubs, private events, on 95SX Hit Music Now and a self proclaimed "Freelance Multimedia Homie." But he's also husband to Desiree and dad to Josalyn. We're so excited to feature Nate Lopes a.k.a. DJ NattyHeavy as our Dad of the Month.
Q: What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
A: I think what makes me unique is my ability to be creative in multiple formats. I perform music blends for dance floors of all sizes and demographics. I create original music for myself and others, I film and edit videos for corporate clients or viral, design websites, create podcasts, live broadcasts, graphic design and if you needed a decent drawing I can do that, too. Not to brag, but you asked.
Q: What is something that has been on your mind lately?
A: This is a loaded question. I think the overall theme in this brain has been between “Is my family safe?” and “What’s next?” A little Maslow, a little Sartre. I don’t think this whole quarantine situation would have bothered me before I became a parent but because my industry was the first one cut and probably the last one allowed back to regularity, it’s hard not to let my mind wander that way.
Q: What are you really good at?
A: I’m not sure that I’m really good at anything but I’m pretty decent at a bunch of things. When it comes to being a dad, I think I’m really good at cuddles. Like superb. I have a big belly so it’s cheating a little bit but I get great reviews at home.
Q: What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
A: My friend, the late Major James Brophy USMC and the single best human being anyone could ever meet, always said “Easy does it, but do it.” It’s my life motto and to me it means get the work and everything done but don’t let anything get in the way of living an enjoyable life. If you can write a work email from the beach, do it, but don’t forget to go swimming, too.
Q: What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
A: There’s too many places to choose from to say my favorite. I think it really depends on the event because sometimes Riverfront Park in North Charleston is the greatest place on earth, other times it’s a deck on IOP, but downtown rooftops are also super dope. Then I also ride my bike on the Greenway, but love HHI. This might be the hardest question so far.
Q: What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
A: Video games. I love video games too much. I love sitting in my garage during a rainstorm with the door up listening to music. I love making my friends laugh, sometimes I like that to a fault, but there it is.
Q: What are you most proud of?
A: I’m proud of this sweet snuggly person my wife and I created. My daughter is super chill and intelligent and just a sweetheart. I’m proud of the person my wife has become as we move into the parenthood phase of our lives. She’s an absolute rock in this family and we really found that out this last couple of months. Professionally, I’m proud of the NattyHeavy brand that it took me forever to build. I've gotten to the point where I have major sponsors and not too many worries about where my turntables will take me next.
