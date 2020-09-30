Parents can use Election Day 2020 as a teaching opportunity

Whether young people head to the polls on Nov. 3 depends, in large part, on how much their parents talked about the importance of voting and encouraged their young adults to exercise their voting rights.
Joan Zaleski is director of voter services for the League of Women Voters of Charleston Area. Typically, she said this is a busy time of year for the league as they work to get young people registered and educated about the voting process. But thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, the league hasn’t been visiting area schools.
This year, parents will need to take the lead when helping their new voters get registered and informed on the issues.
Young voters can register online at scvotes.gov or in person at their county voter registration office. The voter registration deadline is midnight on Sunday, Oct. 4. If you’re sending a voter registration application by mail, it must be postmarked by Monday, Oct. 5.
Parents can set the tone
Zaleski urges parents to talk to their voting-age teens and college students about their own voting experiences and the issues that might be important to them.
“The first time I voted, the issues I cared about were the Vietnam War and the environment,” Zaleski said. “Talk to young people about the issues they care about. It will help them determine what candidates fit the issues they care about.”
While most people are focused on the presidential election in November, it’s not the only issue on the ballot. Voters will have state and local elections. They’ll decide on congressional candidates, county offices, and school board candidates, Zaleski said.
“Young people are the bulk of who is voting this year. Millennials, Generation X, and Generation Z are more than half of the eligible voters,” Zaleski said. “They are outpacing the boomers and the silent generation. The potential for young people to make a change is very, very powerful, and they need to know that.”
In South Carolina, more than 3.3 million people are registered to vote. More than 130,000 are ages 18 to 24. Those ages 25 to 44 make up the largest block of registered voters with more than 1.2 million registered, according to data from the South Carolina Election Commission. In the 2016 general election, almost 80,000 voters ages 18 to 24 cast a ballot.
A communications professor at the College of Charleston, Laurie Volkmann, said she thinks most students are registered to vote, but they aren’t necessarily engaged in voting.
She suspects this 2020 election could be different. In general, more people vote in a presidential election year. Plus, national conversations are louder with COVID and the social unrest, Volkmann said. Young people are naturally more engaged in the political discussion for this election.
“They are ripe for learning how to get registered and get to the polls,” she said. “It’s the job of parents and teachers to encourage that.
“We find in politics, kids generally lean which way their parents lean,” Volkmann added. “It’s the same with voting habits. If parents are voting and talking about elections, it will be something they are thinking they should do. It’s incumbent on parents to do this.”
She says parents need to take their conversations one step beyond simply telling their young adults they should vote. Parents also can help them understand why voting is important to them specifically.
Young adults tend to live in a bubble, focused on themselves, said Volkmann, a mom of two boys. It can be hard for them to understand why voting matters. Issues like taxes, the economy, and national defense don’t feel personal to an 18- or 20-year-old.
This year, though, young people may feel differently. A global pandemic has impacted their college experience and disrupted high school graduations. The pandemic is making it harder to find a job. That plus the national conversation about social injustice has brought young people into the spotlight, Volkmann said.
Just the facts, please
While helping young adults get registered and encouraging them to vote on Nov. 3 is a critical first step, it is equally important to teach them how to be informed voters.
With 24-hour news cycles, social media, and the ability for anyone to publish anything online, young voters need to understand how to sort out fact from fiction.
A former librarian, the League of Women Voters’ Zaleski, said, “Checking the source is the first thing everyone should be doing.”
The spread of misinformation is a real concern for the 2020 election, she said. “Don’t get all your information from the internet or one particular TV channel. If there’s one network that makes you feel comfortable, question it. How do they know that? Is this a credible source they’re interviewing? Is this a scientist or a politician?”
As a communications professor, Volkmann talks about media literacy and verifying sources with her students.
The lines of news and opinion are often blurred, especially on national news channels that air a lot of talk shows with guests sharing opinions. Volkmann urges her students to dig deeper. Did trained journalists write the article? Look at the sources quoted in a news article and the documentation that is cited, she said.
She noted that the challenge is for news consumers to recognize what they’re reading and not simply accept every story as valid.
Voting in a pandemic
First-time voters aren’t just navigating the polls. They’ve navigated the polls in a pandemic. Voters need to educate themselves about what’s on the ballot and possible changes in polling locations and social distancing guidelines.
The state is implementing precautions to ensure voters are safe at the polling locations on Nov. 3. Poll workers will wear masks, face shields, and gloves. Voters are encouraged to wear masks. Voters will be given disposable cotton swabs to use on the touch screen voting device.
Voters may also vote absentee either by mail or in person at their county voter registration office. The state has 18 reasons voters can opt to vote absentee, including attending school outside their residence and military service. As of press time, the state Legislature was considering an exemption that would allow anyone to apply for an absentee ballot – no excuse needed.
Chris Whitmire, director of public information for the South Carolina Election Commission, urges anyone planning to vote absentee by mail to complete their application as soon as possible. Ballots will be mailed out in early October. Whitmire recommends putting the completed ballot in the mail at least one week prior to Election Day. Absentee ballots must be received by 7 p.m. on Nov. 3 to be counted.
Absentee voters may also return their ballot in-person to their county voter registration office (not a polling location).
Whitmire said the state is already experiencing a record number of absentee ballot applications. As of early September, the number was 350,000. The previous record for absentee voting was 140,000 in the 2016 general election.
This year, voters of all ages will need to do a little extra planning. For parents, it opens the door to conversations about voting – even when it’s inconvenient.
A father to three boys ages 4 to 13, Whitmire feels responsible for talking to his kids about voting. And that’s not just because it’s his line of work, but because it’s part of raising productive members of society, he said.
“If we want to have control of our destiny, we have to vote because whoever is elected to office will pass laws that we have to abide by,” Whitmire said. “If you want a voice and a say in the rules we have to abide by, you should vote.”
Whitmire also stresses to his children that many people fought hard and gave up a lot to protect the right to vote.
“That creates in my mind an obligation to see that through,” she said. “To protect that right in our way is to exercise it.”