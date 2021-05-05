Pandemic renewed appreciation for Charleston area teachers more than ever before

Simply Google the phrase, “teachers in 2020” and a laundry list of headlines like “Teacher’s Morale Plummets,” “Teachers Fear Getting COVID,” “Teachers Say They Want to Quit,” and “Many Students Feel Less Motivated.”
One year ago, we were in the thick of virtual learning as the country was all but shut down. Parents struggled to work from home and assist their kids with school work. In July of 2020, stats revealed by The South Carolina Department of Education, that 16,000 South Carolina students were completely unreachable during the pandemic’s shut down.
This stress took a toll on our teachers. Their workload increased considerably. As essential workers, they were and still are vital to our children’s well-being. Parents need them so desperately.
CNBC reported that of the roughly 3.5 million teachers in the country, more than one-third, or 38%, said that the pandemic has made them consider switching careers.
As we ease into closing the 2020-2021 school year in June, face another summer and then reopen in the fall, many teachers ponder what it will be like in the 2021-2022 school year. Will it be closer to “normal?” Only time will tell.
Charleston County School District’s Superintendent of Schools Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, said, “Serving children and their families in a normal, non-pandemic year is hard. The abrupt, arduous, and multiple pivots CCSD personnel made to accommodate students' needs during a worldwide pandemic are remarkable! Throughout the school year, leaders, teachers, and support staff invested additional hours in order to revise rosters and schedules, resolve technology challenges, and respond to students' needs that extended far beyond any 'normal' school day or year.”
In our continuation to observe Teacher Appreciation Week, it is important to consider the sacrifices teachers have made to be there for our kids. Last summer, parents everywhere held their breathe as they considered sending their children back in-person or virtual. Most schools opened only as a virtual model, slowly opening back up as the year went on to allowing students to come back in-person.
Teachers had to adjust to the many students that had fallen behind since the pandemic began. With grace, they fostered their students’ education, got them caught up and now contend with keeping them on track.
Dr. Postlewait concluded, “The challenging months of COVID-19 have renewed parents' and the public's appreciation and admiration for teachers. This year, especially, we hope parents and community members will take a moment to thank educators and others whose tireless efforts kept school doors open, buses running, athletic events going, and a host of other support services in place for Charleston County's families. Our district's motto has been, 'We can't do everything our families deserve, but they deserve everything we can do.'"