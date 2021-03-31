Mount Pleasant Montessori program fosters growth and cultivates independence

Many parents are already familiar with the Montessori method—a method of education that is based on self-directed activity, hands-on learning and collaborative play. However, when you hear the word Montessori, it’s often associated with preschool or elementary-aged children.
Sundrops Montessori, headquartered in Mount Pleasant, offers the only authentic Montessori adolescent program in the Southeast region.
“Some public school districts have been stretching out their Montessori programs up to 8th grade,” said Shannon Smith, founder and director of Sundrops Montessori. “But, the adolescent program as Dr. Montessori intended can’t really be implemented within the constraints of public school requirements.”
The authenticity factor Smith mentions is in large part a reference to their Mezzo Montessori program’s unique location—a working farm in Huger, S.C. complete with yurt classrooms.
Currently in its fourth year, the Mezzo Montessori program addresses the unique needs of the middle-schooler while fostering independence and demonstrating the value of self-worth. In addition to the academic curriculum required for this age range, students learn valuable life skills by managing farming activities such as raising chickens, cultivating and harvesting crops, and bringing goods to market.
Dr. Montessori found that a farm is an ideal model for society. The carefully constructed environment allows opportunities for students to step out of their comfort zone and learn self-sufficiency, however, the community aspect requires all students to play a role for it to be successful. Collectively, they decide what their values and goals are, and then run the farm to meet those goals. With the success and growth of the farm, a micro-economy develops.
“Adolescents are going through the most profound changes in their life since infancy and not just the physical changes associated with puberty,” said Zak Oberrath, lead guide for the farm school. “It’s a critical time when they’re searching for meaning and purpose. And trying to figure out how they’ll fit into society.”
The program’s primary goal is to help guide students to discover how important and vital they are to the community.
“A lot of what we do is centered around the idea of valorization, and allowing the time and space for our students to understand who they are and be comfortable with that,” said Oberrath.
By being secure in the knowledge of who they are and how they fit in the world, then a whole, well-rounded young man or woman will emerge, ready for the rigor of high school and future vocational pursuits.
“Naturally, we pull from students that have had prior Montessori school education,” said Jeanie Douglass, special education coordinator at Sundrops Montessori. “But it’s also a great option for prior homeschool students and even those who previously attended a traditional public school.”
A typical week includes instruction in core academic areas including math, language, science and social studies, as well as lessons in mindfulness, community service work, time to pursue artistic passions and physical activity.
Each May, the students also participate in a field studies trip where they take their learning on the road. Previous trips include Arizona to visit the Grand Canyon and the Bahamas for an up-close exploration of marine life. This year, they’ll travel to Wyoming to visit Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Park.
“It’s the best period of school I’ve ever received,” said Holden Marchell, a ninth-grade student. “Many of us started Montessori together in elementary school, so we’ve grown together and created an intimate community that feels safe and inclusive.”
When students leave the Mezzo Montessori program, they aren’t just prepared for success in an academic sense. They are also equipped with practical life skills and the tools to deal with the ever-increasing societal pressures that come with adulthood.
For more information, visit SundropsMontessori.com/middle-school.