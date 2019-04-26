Laran Mattson: Beauty tips for busy moms
Sleepless nights coupled with too much caffeine and little time to get ready can leave moms feeling less than gorgeous. But not to worry, Laran Mattson, regional director at Stella Nova Spa Salon is here to help with easy tips for busy moms.
1) What are some simple ways to beat the frizz here in Charleston as the humidity picks up?
For starters, the PH of water in Charleston is slightly higher than normal which causes the hair cuticle to swell, so leaving a small amount of conditioner in hair after rinsing can help close the hair cuticle. Some helpful products afterwards are Rene Furterer Gel Defrisant/ Straightening Gel and Oribe Impermeable Anti- humidity Spray.
2) How can tired moms hide those sleepless nights?
The Natura Bisse Sheer Cure Eye Cream is a life saver...it's a luminous, restorative color-enhanced eye cream.
3) What’s an easy updo when busy moms don’t have time to shower?
Apply a dry shampoo to create some texture and to absorb any excessive oil. Than create a high ponytail that is sectioned from mid ear back and take remaining hair and do a small tease and wrap around the pony and pin, then take the high pony and either smooth or braid and wrap and pin around the base to create a bun.
4) What’s your favorite way to add glamour to a look for mom’s night out?
False eyelashes, Stella Nova Moisture Tint in Natural Glow, a pop of lip gloss and a quick curling iron to my hair.
5) What are some good ways to treat yourself at Stella Nova for Mother’s Day?
-A facial with a brow shape and tint
-A hair appointment for color and cut
-A blowout and makeup application with false lashes
-An organic spray tan