Michelle Harris has had a long career of juggling it all with ease. She's the former owner of the wildly successful Cafe Medley on Sullivan's Island and mom to three small children, twin girls Mimi and Liv, 5, and son Ty, 4. Friends love her for her sense of loyalty and adventure. Before becoming a mom, she was an avid hang glider who traveled the world flying through the sky with her husband Drew.
Q: What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
A: I used to own a coffee shop.
Q: What are you really good at?
A: Making people feel comfortable.
Q: What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
A: Trust yourself, you know more than you think.
Q: What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
A: Sullivan's Island
Q: What are your favorite things (besides your family)?
A: Quality time with girlfriends and the mountains.
Q: What are you most proud of?
A: Making it in New York City all by myself and my work at the coffee shop. LCP