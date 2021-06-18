Mom of the Month: Lindsay Pardo

To say last year pushed parents to get creative would be an understatement. It also provided an opportunity for many to explore their interests and passions. That was certainly the case for Lindsay Pardo, a local stay-at-home-mom who launched a YouTube channel called Lindsay Out Loud.
Each week, Lindsay shares a kids read-aloud complete with kooky voices, silly commentary, and funny faces. Over on Instagram (@LindsayOutLoudTV), you’ll find sneak peeks, behind-the-scenes and snippets of her life as a mom of two boys—Tate (age 7) and Simon (age 6). Together with her husband Brock, they reside in Mount Pleasant.
What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
I'm originally from Ontario, Canada. My husband and I came to Charleston for a weekend getaway about three years ago and fell in love with the city (like everyone else!). He was able to get a job here and we moved the family the next year—quite the whirlwind! We've been here for two years now, lovin' the Lowcountry life!
What is something that has been on your mind lately?
Hmmm, likely the same stuff as every other parent right now and also, pimento cheese. Non-stop. I'd never had it before moving here and I'm obsessed.
What are you really good at?
I don't like to toot my own horn, but I'm a great bedtime story reader and kids photographer.
What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
YOLO (thanks, Drake).
What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
First of all, I love Charleston. I still get giddy whenever I cross the Ravenel Bridge. Of course I love roaming around downtown, but my favorite spot has to be Sullivan's Island. Being near the water is so therapeutic, and I love watching my kids play in the ocean.
What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
1) Banana Cream Pudding 2) Candlefish candles 3) Again, pimento cheese.
What are you most proud of?
Besides my darling husband and boys, I'm so proud of my YouTube Channel Lindsay Out Loud. I've been able to take my love of reading and share it with so many parents, teachers and kids all over the world. The people, authors, and illustrators I've met and the messages of how much joy it brings to kids' lives right now, fills my heart with happiness. I'm so grateful and moved by the response.
Know an amazing mom or dad who deserves recognition? Send your nominee’s name and contact info to editor@lowcountryparent.com. Include a line or two about what makes him or her special to you or the community.