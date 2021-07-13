Mom of the Month: Kelly Park

The Lowcountry is home to more than 10,000 active duty military service members station at Joint Base Charleston. However, often overlooked are the 43,405 dependents that are a vital part of our community.
One of those is Mount Pleasant mom Kelly Parker. She and her husband Brian are parents to two kids, son Henry (5) and daughter Caroline (3).
Kelly was nominated by a fellow mom who shared what a huge advocate she has been for autism awareness.
"She has educated our friend group with so many facts and myths about autism," the nomination read. "The strength she has dedicated to fighting for answers for her son Henry was incredible! She never gave up and she continues to show amazing support for him and the community during the toughest time in our history (a pandemic)."
Read on to learn more about Kelly.
What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
My husband was raised Jewish and I Episcopalian, so we have an interfaith marriage. For our wedding ceremony we broke the glass, got married under a chuppha, but we were married in a chapel and had a priest and rabbi conduct the ceremony. We agreed before our engagement that we would raise our children Christian. Henry and Caroline were both baptized in the Episcopal Church, but we recognize Jewish holidays and celebrate Hanukkah and Passover, as well as Christmas and Easter. I think that makes us pretty unique! I also have a twin brother, which I always thought was cool!
What is something that has been on your mind lately?
This is a loaded question because so much has been on my mind lately! It all revolves around our move. At the end of July we will be relocating to Beaufort, SC for my husband’s last duty station with the Marine Corps. We have chosen to live on base, which is a first for us, and will be a huge change from what we are used to!
We have moved out to California before and then back to South Carolina, but this move is different. Now we have two kids, both are in school, and one has autism. Our priority has been to find an excellent elementary school for Henry, who is on the autism spectrum, and who will require some special education services.
I worry about my kids leaving everything they know, their schools, their friends, their favorite places. Will Henry and Caroline like their new schools? Will our belongings fit into our new house? Will my kids be sad or will they adjust quickly and just be happy there is a pool in the neighborhood? Trying to focus on the positives here!
Henry struggles with transitions and he is about to move to a new city, a new house, and a new school. That’s a lot at once. It’s only three years though and we will be moving back to Mount Pleasant, where we will settle forever!
What are you really good at?
This would have been a really hard question to answer before becoming a mom, before Henry. I believe I’m a good mom, but more specifically I think I’m really good at being an advocate for my son.
Around 3 years old Henry really started to show signs of autism. I already had him in speech therapy from 2- to 3-years-old, but when more symptoms started emerging, I started asking questions, reading books and articles, talking to doctors, setting up evaluations and getting Henry into occupational therapy and re-starting speech therapy.
Henry’s case was not cut and dry, so professionals went back and forth between autism and developmental delay. It took another year to get a diagnosis, but I followed my gut, my mother’s instinct, from the very first signs. For this reason Henry received crucial years of early intervention and I truly believe that is the reason he is currently so successful.
Being his mom, a parent, will always come first, but being his advocate is a role that I will always play and he will never question if he has someone in his corner.
What's your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
My favorite piece of advice is to follow your gut, your mother's intuition. The first five years of a child's life are so important for development, and if something is wrong early intervention is key. Please don't live in denial. No one wants to admit that their child might have challenges, but the earlier the parents accept the possibility, the more beneficial for the child.
What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
I know how it sounds, but you can most likely find our family at Hobcow Brewery or Crafty Draught in Seaside Farms. They are places where parents/adults can mingle and the kids can play in a kid-friendly environment. They also have different food trucks that visit and Brian and I love the food truck scene, trying all different kinds of foods!
What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
- Running/Orange Theory- exercise helps calm my anxiety and helps organize my thoughts. It leaves me feeling recharged.
- Binge watching shows with Brian. We loved Game of Thrones, Yellowstone and Handmaids’ Tale just to name a few. The kids go to bed and we watch as many episodes as we can!
- Doing girly things with my daughter. I love taking Caroline to get manis/pedis, going shopping and taking her to meet princesses or attend dance class. She’s a girly girl and I love that she loves to do girly things with me!
What are you most proud of?
Henry is the first thing that pops in my mind when I think of pride. He struggled for years. His 2nd and 3rd years of life were so hard and I questioned everyday the type of kid, teenager, adult he would be. Would he ever be able to talk and have people understand him? Would he ever be able to sit through class? Would he ever be able to make friends? Would he ever be able to cope with sensory overloads and overstimulation?
The answer to all of those questions is yes, absolutely. Because as of this day he has accomplished all of those things and he has worked so incredibly hard to do so.
Caroline also deserves some praise for being the absolute best sister and pulling Henry out of his shell with her vibrant personality. I am so proud of the relationship that the two of them have. Their personalities compliment each other so well. One day they will truly understand the significance they have in each others lives.
I’d be remiss not to mention the pride I have for my husband and being the one chosen to stand by his side. He is all that embodies a top-notch Marine, a leader, a mentor and he has successfully received his top request for job and duty station time after time. The Marine Corps can be unpredictable and tricky, moving every 3-4 years, but Brian has made it possible for his family to have the smoothest transitions possible.
So all in all it’s my family I am most proud of; the four of us make a wonderful team!
