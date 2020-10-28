You have permission to edit this article.
Mom of the Month: Katherine McDonald

Katherine (Center) pictured with her family. James, 9 is on the left with Rosie, 2 and Hudson, 11 is on the right with Roscoe, 2. 

Katherine McDonald is a creative entrepreneur running businesses: LulaKate, Kate McDonald Bridal, and James + Hudson. Her work with LulaKate and Kate McDonald Bridal provides beautiful gowns, dresses, and veils. James + Hudson is a niche business that creates custom printed face masks for any occasion. She resides in Mount Pleasant with her two children, Hudson, 11 and James, 9, and canines Roscoe & Rosie, 2. 

Q: What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you? 

I used to live with two boys and a goat in the Old Village.

Q: What is something that has been on your mind lately? 

Besides Politics and Covid, I have been thinking a lot lately about the future and what I want it to look like.  I have been planning and putting things into place so I can reach some of my life goals.  Time is going by way too fast!

Q: What are you really good at? 

Making Turkey Tacos - Ha!

Q: What’s your favorite quote or piece of advice?

If you have a dream and determination, anything is possible.  

Q: What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why? 

Pitt Street Bridge- any time of day or any season it is a beautiful place to connect with the universe.

Q: What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)? 

Artwork from my children, a framed quote from my Great-great grandfather and a seashell jewelry box my grandmother gave me when I was a child. 

Q: What are you most proud of? 

Besides my children, I am most proud of my happiness.  I have gone through challenging times and with a lot of work I am the happiest I have ever been in my life.  Each year gets better and better and I am very grateful.