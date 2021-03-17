Mom of the Month: Kate Strickler

Kate Strickler helps parents bring joy, ease and freedom into how they feed their family. Every day, she shares recipes, kitchen hacks, and once in a while, some sweet dance moves, with an online community of more than 93,000 followers on Instagram (@naptimekitchen). Oh, and she does it while raising three tiny humans.
Kate resides in Charleston with her husband Nate and three children John Robert (5), Scout (4) and Millie (3).
What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
I run both an Instagram account and blog @NaptimeKitchen and NaptimeKitchen.com.
What is something that has been on your mind lately?
Likely the same as everyone else. Feeling the cumulative weight and weariness from the one year mark of COVID and all the ramifications it has had on our lives. Both for those that have gotten sick, those that have lost loved ones, and also those that have lost jobs, dreams, and so much of what they had built.
What are you really good at?
I would say I am really good at figuring out a more sensible, economic way to do something. My brain is constantly working to figure out the best but also most practical way to get a job done.
What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
"Better is a dinner of herbs where love is than a fattened ox and hatred with it." I think this proverb captures what really matters when it comes to feeding your family.
What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
My parents' porch. They have the best view of the sunset and that is the place all of my siblings and their families gravitate to be together and let all the cousins play.
What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
Currently: iced coffee, my kindle paperwhite, and going to bed early.
What are you most proud of?
Ironically, the thing I am most proud of has very little to do with my effort in the first place. I am proud to know of God's sacrificial love for me and the freedom it brings to be a mom, start a business, and not have it all figured out.
