Mom of the Month: Jessie Lipscomb

Jessie Lipscomb is an illustrator, blogger and Autism advocate. She started her blog Momma Lips, Herself during her first pregnancy in 2016. Since then, her oldest son has been diagnosed with Autism, and it’s become an outlet to record her experiences. She recently rediscovered her love of art, which led her to start her own business, Momma Lips Draws (@mommalipsdraws), as a way to fund therapy co-pays and childcare costs. Jessie resides in Moncks Corner with her husband Matt and three children, Jackson (4), Miles (2) and Simone (almost 1).
What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
I think something that makes me unique is that some of my best friendships are long distance. And, some people may be surprised to learn my oldest son, Jackson, has Autism.
What is something that has been on your mind lately?
How certain things aren’t always promised. How in order to make a difference in the world, you have to be IN the world. That some risks are worth the reward.
What are you really good at?
I take a lot of pride in knowing I make people feel comfortable. I speaking up for those that I love.
What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
“The sweet is never as sweet without the sour.”
What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
Because this year has been weird, I haven’t gone to many places besides my home and son’s therapy clinic. So other than the random bar, restaurant & playground, that’s all I have! The Pineapple Fountain is a great spot, though!
What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
My iPad because I invested in myself years ago, and now, my illustration business is taking off.
My plants because they provide me a mental check-in.
Anything with cheese because who doesn’t like cheese??
What are you most proud of?
I’m most proud of taking care of myself and showing my kids it’s okay to have sad moments. To show them vulnerability is a strength, not a weakness, will stick with them as they grow.
