Mom of the Month: Jenny Fisher

Jenny Fisher is a local fitness influencer and entrepreneur that has inspired thousands of people through her online community (@fitfishmom) by sharing empowering messages of body positivity and strength. As if that doesn’t sound like a full-time job in itself, she also works as a medical territory sales manager. All while raising a family.
Jenny resides in Mount Pleasant with her husband Jonathan and two sons, Roman (age 7) and Cannon (age 4).
What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
I practiced MMA for 5 years when I resided in Birmingham. My husband and I were approached to compete in the Octagon, but we declined; instead, we were involved with practicing with, helping train, spar with, and pre-fight prep actual UFC contenders. To this day I believe that I gained an education in self-defense the first time I was punched in the face and was able to keep my wits about me to continue fighting. I recommend any woman to try this in a controlled environment with proper training!
What is something that has been on your mind lately?
How mind-blowing moms are day in and day out. I'm a "boss mom," meaning I work a full-time job, run a business, blog, manage a household, and make sure my boys are fulfilled, nurtured, and disciplined, and it blows my mind when I think of all the little behind-the-scenes stuff that we accomplish every day. As a public figure on Instagram, everyone can see my life play out, but every single one of us in every stage of motherhood (and fatherhood) that are fighting the good fight needs to be recognized for it!
What are you really good at?
I'm really proud of how great I am at complimenting others. My love language is words of affirmation, so as I totally respond to that treatment, I love to show love by letting others know how great they are. I am a habitual complimenter to strangers and will flag people down to deliver a sincere compliment. If I ever say a positive thing about you, take it to the bank that I meant every word of it. My two boys have also picked up the practice and love to make people smile with their words.
What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
Give it to God. My life is busy, hectic at times, and can be overwhelming when I stop and think about all that is resting on my shoulders. It's those moments that I have to pause and just let that worry lift because it isn't helping me accomplish anything and God is asking for that burden to carry for me. From there, I'm able to clearly get pragmatic about how to deal with my responsibilities.
What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
In Mount Pleasant, it's Savi Cucina Wine Bar because of the friends, food, and wine selection. In Charleston, it's Zero because the atmosphere is purely Charleston and the cocktails on the piazza are a total vibe.
What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
Having the ability to inspire other busy moms and dads to find their love for fitness; listening to Buster Brown preach a sermon; surfing IOP with all three of my boys, husband included!
What are you most proud of?
I am most proud of the constant personal development that I experience. I'm thankful that I have an open mind and an empathetic heart. These tools have allowed me to navigate the world that we are in with grace, kindness, and an ability to learn from people that don't share my background, my skin color, my faith. I'm proud that I've realized I don't need to define myself by where I live, my politics, what college I attended, my skin color, my career...I'm just a worthy human.
Know an amazing mom or dad who deserves recognition? Send your nominee’s name and contact info to editor@lowcountryparent.com. Include a line or two about what makes him or her special to you or the community.