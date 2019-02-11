Before Dana Matheson became mom to Alex, 9, Ryan, 8, and Jane, 5, she was a teacher working with children with autism. And it's this patience and passion for being a good role model to her children that makes her our February Mom of the Month. She's an introvert by nature who spends any down time that she has with her head in a book. She's thoughtful and kind to everyone that she meets and her favorite thing in the world is to be at home with her family.
What is something that has been on your mind lately?
Teaching my kids about contentment. Not every day is going to be “the best day ever” and that’s OK. There’s magic in simplicity.
What are you really good at?
Keeping up with my family’s schedule and meal planning. On Sundays, I carve out some "me time" to drink coffee, surround myself with cookbooks, my planner and make my lists. I find getting organized and having a plan relaxing (as well as a sanity-saver).
My husband is not a planner. He's a last-minute organizer (for example, he planned our honeymoon the week before we were set to go. ... We ended up in Paris and had a wonderful time. He balances me out and has helped me to learn that most things tend to work out.
What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
“Good friends, good books and a sleepy conscience: This is the ideal life.” — Mark Twain. It’s a short quote, but it says a lot.
What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
The IOP marina ... something for adults and kids alike so we’re all happy!
What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
Reading. ... I’m an avid reader. Goodreads is my favorite form of social media. I love to know what people are reading.
Cheesy Christmas Hallmark movies. I don’t watch a lot of TV, but come holiday time, I officially take over the DVR.
Sewing. ... I bought myself a serger last year and it was a game changer! I make a mean pair of pajama pants (ha!)
What are you most proud of?
Of making a home. We have moved a lot over the years for my husband's work and I’ve done a good job of creating a cozy place where my kids can feel comfortable, even if it's only for a short while.