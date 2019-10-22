Cory Chewning is a busy mom of three kids: Clayton, 7, daughter Charlie, 5, and son Colby, 10 months. She's passionate about the environment and practicing what she preaches. That's why she jumped at the chance when she was recently chosen as one of 10 women from around the world to take part in a sailing voyage in the South Pacific. The voyage will study microplastics and their effects on our oceans, environment and health.
"I feel so honored and lucky to be one of the newest crew members of eXXpedition Round the World and join the ranks of these amazing women," says Chewning. The voyage will include artists, scientists, filmmakers, sustainability professionals, businesswomen, sailors and so much more.
Q: What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
A: I play the role of stage mom to my children who are professional actors and models. This requires a lot of travel, preparation and work to manage their careers. My oldest son has been traveling back and forth to NYC for the last four years and my daughter joined in soon after often working in different cities at the same time. It’s tough. They are now represented and work from New York City to Atlanta to Los Angeles, where we spent some time this summer.
Q: What is something that has been on your mind lately?
A: The current world we are living in, and ways to teach future generations to appreciate and care for our earth. Which is why I am so passionate about my upcoming sailing voyage with eXXpedition Round the World, to bring awareness to not only the environmental impacts but also the impact on our health from the unprecedented amount of microplastics in our ocean.
Q: What are you really good at?
A: I’d say I’m good at holding it all together. I’m told almost daily that I make this whole parenting thing look “easy,” which always surprises me, because I definitely don’t think it is easy! I guess because I travel so often alone with my kids and have so much going on and just kind of roll with the punches. I do have a pretty chill, laid back personality so I think people perceive me as being very put together. In actuality I’m like a duck ... calm and cool on the surface and feet paddling to survive under the water.
Q: What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
A: This sounds cliche but one of my favorite quotes is Ghandi’s “Be the change you wish to see in the world." It’s something I try to emulate. These days, especially, it’s easy enough to get on social media and post a meme or pithy tweet but to actually turn those thoughts and words into action to create meaningful change is what it’s about. It’s important for me to not only teach my children about things happening in the world, but show them through example how they can get their hands dirty and help make a change, instead of just complaining about it.
Q: What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
A: I love the Workshop. It is such a great family place to have lunch or dinner. There are tons of food options to make everyone happy and you can let the kids run around and play.
Q: What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
A: I love enjoying our coast — either at the beach or being out on the boat. I love being crafty or artsy in any way, which is something that has taken a backseat since motherhood. I also love music — singing and dancing. We love having dance parties.
Q: What are you most proud of?
A: I’m most proud of the children I am raising, who are extremely kind, smart and humble. And I guess I’m proud of the person I’ve grown to be. For someone as shy as I am, I have, since entering motherhood, become really content and aware of who I am and what living a meaningful life means to me.