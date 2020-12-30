Mom of the Month: Claire O’Bryan

Claire O’Bryan is a nurse practitioner and founder of DabbleCo —an online community and podcast built on helping navigate what’s trending versus truth in the areas of health, wellness and beauty. She’s also co-founder of The Skin Clique, a concierge aesthetics company that offers medical-grade skincare. Claire resides in Charleston with her husband Ed and two daughters, Evelyn, 5, and Tillie, 3.
What is something that makes you unique, or that people would be surprised to know about you?
I think people would be surprised to know how much I love McDonald’s. I mean, are we allowed to say that? I can’t help it. I love health, wellness, exercise, healthy food, attempting plant-based half the time—I love all of it so much, but I also love McDonald’s. And hot dogs, which really causes my husband distress.
What is something that has been on your mind lately?
This year has been pretty wild for everyone, so there’s a lot that has been on my mind more than ever before. Lately, I’ve been consumed with wondering how our healthcare, scientific, and medical community can regain Americans’ trust and how to best combat the rampant misinformation spread all day, every day. It’s something that can be really consuming and overwhelming to me. I’ve also been really reflecting on our life and family priorities and how we spend our time and money. This year has been so eye-opening for so many reasons.
What are you really good at?
I am really good at honesty, commitment, and being on time. I think this means I’m a really good friend! Very ride or die. I love helping people think through life stressors they’re going through and figuring out how to solve them logically. Somehow I can’t do it for myself, but I am good at doing it for other people.
What’s your favorite quote, or piece of advice?
This is so cliche, but putting ourselves in others’ shoes is so important. I learned quickly in cancer practice that patients’ reactions were often based on so much more than what was going on in that small office. What I mean is, we NEVER know what’s really going on with someone else and why they’re reacting or responding a certain way. That’s been so helpful to remember that human reactions and decisions are based on so much more than the information that’s right in front of us.
What is your favorite Lowcountry hangout spot, and why?
Leon’s Oyster Shop is my favorite go-to when friends are in town or when we need an easy date night. It’s just the best. You can have a low-key meal with a beer or go a little fancier. We just love it. We also go to Wood and Grain on Friday nights and sit outside on the couch and eat amazing pizza. The kids and I have been VERY into Charlestown Landing recently. It’s such a gem, and COVID-19 has forced me out of my “park down the street” comfort zone. Having something that is so amazing, takes up a whole day AND outside is perfect for us.
What are three of your favorite things (besides your family)?
Good food
Friend time
Botox
What are you most proud of?
I’m most proud of the work my husband does, particularly in the last year, and the way it has impacted so many globally. I was going to say this sounds too braggy, but you asked! Every facet of his career is not just helping people from a patient standpoint, but really figuring out systems that are sustainable in a population’s sense. He is so good at seeing the bigger picture and helping communities as a whole—all the way from Central America, Africa to South Carolina and his work with the COVID-19 infrastructure. He probably will never read this, but it’s very true.
Know an amazing mom or dad who deserves recognition? Send your nominee’s name and contact info to editor@lowcountryparent.com. Include a line or two about what makes him or her special to you or the community.